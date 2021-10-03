Thomas Harris is a driving force for UW-La Crosse, area social justice

When Thomas Harris was graduating with a bachelor’s degree, three of his UW-Stevens Point mentors told him he had what it takes to make a difference among college students.

Harris drove to La Crosse in August 1988 to discover how to do that through UW-La Crosse’s college student personnel master’s program. He started classes that fall — the beginning of a 30-year UW-L career that allowed him to mentor thousands of students and impact a community.

“I stayed because the longer I remained connected with the off-campus community, the more opportunities, options and assistance I was able to engage, offer, and provide for UW-L students, faculty, staff, and individuals and organizations across the region,” explains Harris.

He credits nearly a dozen supervisors in Residence Life and Multicultural Student Services — the two office areas in which he has worked on campus — for his longevity and career growth.

“The most valuable part of my UW-L experience has been my supervisors trusting me, my abilities and my decision-making,” he says. “Through these relationships and experiences, I have learned many lessons, especially from the students I have encountered and interacted with over the years.”

For his work, Harris recently received UW-L’s Academic Staff Excellence Award for 2021.

Harris says working with community and regional events and initiatives linked to equity, access, inclusion and social justice compelled him to stay.

“In more recent years, my community activism role has been to build genuine relationships across racial and power structural lines, especially with open-minded white folks willing to recognize that they have the power, privilege, and capability to act to create positive equity improvements when it comes to interactions and partnerships with people of color and Indigenous people,” he explains.

Harris specifically points to those who came with an open mind and used their privilege to make change benefitting everyone, not only the white majority.

“This critical shortcoming in the La Crosse area has provided me an opportunity, as a Black man, to play a unique role to welcome white individuals at every level to learn, reimagine and participate intentionally cross-culturally,” he says.

He’s seen efforts among many area white leaders change how they address equity, access, inclusion and social justice.

“This new trend is that other area organizations are creating new positions and offices at the top of the hierarchal ladder to coordinate, assess, and collaborate equity, access, inclusion, and social justice efforts,” he says.

UW-L colleagues credit Harris for his many efforts to lead change on campus and in the community.

“I am impressed by Thomas’s commitment, diligence and focus on making the campus and community a more welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff of color,” says Antoiwana Williams, director of Multicultural Student Services.

With more than 20 local organizations now promoting equity, access, inclusion and social justice, Harris shares pride in achieving success. But, he knows those efforts must continue through collaboration, commitment and intentionality.

