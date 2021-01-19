Those 65 and older eligible for COVID vaccine starting next week

The La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo and Gundersen are pleading for patience as their facilities are being inundated with calls and emails regarding the vaccine's availability to individuals, and those who fill out the screening form are asked not to call or email, as they will be contacted directly when eligible.

"We've had lots of calls from people inquiring how and when they'll get their shots, and it really kind of distracts us from the job we have to do everyday," said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo. "We don't want to not answer people's questions, but if we're answering a lot of questions it really slows us down.

"The big thing is there are resource issues with both the amount of the vaccine that we're getting and the ability to get to the first line of people who were in the 1A category, finish that up and make sure we get them both doses," Fitzgerald noted. "And now that the state has OK'd us to get to 1B, (we need to) make sure we're patient and know that it's a priority that we get to everyone on that 1B list ... we want to get all those people shots but the nuts and bolts of getting a list of those who are eligible is a lot of work."