Those 65 and older eligible for COVID vaccine starting next week

Wisconsin will begin the first part of phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday, and eligible La Crosse County residents are expected to begin receiving doses sometime next week.
Currently, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System are working through the remaining 1A employees and individuals, as well as police and fire workers.
Those over 65 will begin qualifying for doses Jan. 25, and will be contacted by their health care system via online portal or mailed letter when they are able to register for a time slot.
Individuals not a patient at Gundersen or Mayo are asked to fill out a screening and interest form from the La Crosse County Health Department, available at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210124015690139.
The next grouping of 1B qualifiers -- including teachers, staff at homeless shelters and child care providers -- will be next in line, with more information to come. All individuals are invited to fill out the Health Department form for updates on when their phase of vaccination begins.
"When vaccine supply is limited, it will be prioritized to those at highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. It will take time to vaccinate this population and vaccine supply will dictate the timeline," the La Crosse County Health Department stated Tuesday. "A federal partnership with pharmacies has also ensured that residents and staff of long-term care facilities have been vaccinated."
The La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo and Gundersen are pleading for patience as their facilities are being inundated with calls and emails regarding the vaccine's availability to individuals, and those who fill out the screening form are asked not to call or email, as they will be contacted directly when eligible.
"We've had lots of calls from people inquiring how and when they'll get their shots, and it really kind of distracts us from the job we have to do everyday," said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo. "We don't want to not answer people's questions, but if we're answering a lot of questions it really slows us down.
"The big thing is there are resource issues with both the amount of the vaccine that we're getting and the ability to get to the first line of people who were in the 1A category, finish that up and make sure we get them both doses," Fitzgerald noted. "And now that the state has OK'd us to get to 1B, (we need to) make sure we're patient and know that it's a priority that we get to everyone on that 1B list ... we want to get all those people shots but the nuts and bolts of getting a list of those who are eligible is a lot of work."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that as of Tuesday early afternoon, 224,561 state residents had been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 7,201 La Crosse County residents. On Monday, 532 local individuals received the vaccine. Vaccination of those 65 and older will "optimistically" begin early next week at both Mayo and Gundersen.
"We're so excited about this because this is part of the solution," Fitzgerald said. "Healthcare systems and the county and all the people involved want to do this as quickly as we can because it's going to help us get back to normal, but more importantly, as we immunize people -- especially high risk people -- it's going to save lives."
Questions about the Vaccine Interest and Screening Form can be emailed to covid19@lacrossecounty.org. Up to date vaccine information is viewable at lacrossecounty.org/covid19.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"We've had lots of calls from people inquiring how and when they'll get their shots, and it really kind of distracts us from the job we have to do everyday,"
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo