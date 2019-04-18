Try 3 months for $3

Thousands of motorcyclists will kickoff the unofficial start of the Minnesota riding season during Saturday's Spring Flood Run.

Motorists are urged to use caution this weekend with thousands of motorcyclists riding between the Twin Cities and Winona along Hwy. 61. Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota will have patrols out during the event.

Riders are encouraged to watch for dangerous spring riding conditions. Snow run-off can freeze at night, pavement can be uneven, and sand and gravel can be found at at intersections and turns.

