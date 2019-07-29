La Crosse's Annual Downtown Summer Days Sidewalk Sale has three days of savings beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1; 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2; and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
There will also be a street dance on Pearl Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday with music from "SELLOUT," Sky Band and a performance from ClogJam.
All are invited to the signature downtown event to find savings, deals, activities and more, sponsored by the AARP of Wisconsin, the People's Food Co-Op and Downtown Mainstreet, Inc.
For more information on the event, contact Robin Moses at robin.moses@lacrossedowntown.com.
