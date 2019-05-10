Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.

Austin Bennet

Austin Bennet, 31, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bennet was a passenger in and found out Bennet had warrants, according to the complaint. During the arrest, authorities discovered drugs in his possession, according to the complaint.