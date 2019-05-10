Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery on La Crosse’s South Side on Monday.
Police have named Cole DE Talley, Janie M. Tyrrell and Virgil R. Stewart Jr. as co-defendants in the case, which involved the trio stealing more than $10,000 worth of cash and valuables, officers say.
According to the criminal complaints:
Tyrrell told the alleged victim that she was in an abusive relationship and needed money. The man invited Tyrrell to his apartment, on the 500 block of 13th Street N., where he had $2,700 waiting for her.
After being buzzed in, Tyrrell entered the apartment with Stewart behind her.
Stewart pulled out a handgun and demanded the money. He took the $2,700 and told the man to “give me everything.” After taking a safe from the man’s bedroom closet, Stewart and Tyrrell fled the scene.
Camera footage shows that the pair went to a nearby Kwik Trip, where they got into a white Pontiac G6 driven by Talley.
On Tuesday, when officers visited Talley’s apartment, they found a large amount of cash in his sweatpants. They also recovered money from a bag belonging to Tyrrell.
Continuing to search the apartment, officers found approximately 10 grams of cocaine, a bag containing pills believed to be Molly or ecstasy, and a handgun.
Talley, 20, of 610 Ninth St. N., is being charged with armed robbery and possession of cocaine.
Tyrrell, 18, of Rochester, is being charged with armed robbery.
Stewarts’ charges were not available Friday, nor were his age or place of residence, though he was named a co-defendant in the case.
Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.
Austin Bennet, 31, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bennet was a passenger in and found out Bennet had warrants, according to the complaint. During the arrest, authorities discovered drugs in his possession, according to the complaint.
