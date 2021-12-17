Three from La Crosse Area receive Freking Ecumenical Award

Three people have been given the Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Award.

The selection committee announced Wednesday that Rev. Jim Arends, Kay Berra and Audrey Lucier were this year's winners during a Wednesday press conference at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.

The award was initiated by the Bethany St. Joseph Corporation to recognize people who work to foster and promote ecumenical endeavors and reflect a positive commitment to our Coulee Region communities.

The award is named in honor of the late Carl Iverson, of the Lutheran faith, and the late Bishop Frederick Freking, of the Catholic faith. Both men were instrumental in the formation of the Bethany St. Joseph Corporation and its foundation in ecumenism.

Arends lives in La Crescent, Minnesota. He was honored for his role in forming a diverse group of religious leaders to stand with the Muslims in the La Crosse area during a Middle East conflict. The group became the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network.

He has served as pastor for four churches in Minnesota, including La Crescent’s Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. In 2008, he was elected Bishop of the La Crosse Area Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and served in the position until retiring this year.

Berra lives in Genoa and was honored for her long career in education. After having taught at Blessed Sacrament School in La Crosse, she worked for the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations and received her master's degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University. She then became the first lay person to become principal of Blessed Sacrament School.

Her principal career spanned 31 years. She retired from Blessed Sacrament in 2021 and now is the education program coordinator and an instructor in the School of Education at Viterbo University.

Lucier lives in La Crosse and was honored for the time she has given to La Crosse Rotary Club and Viterbo University Board of Advisors. She is certified and trained in the Enneagram Spectrum of Personality Styles, where she teaches personality styles to community groups.

Her schooling and career included stops in Colorado and Minnesota before she was hired in 2012 as the associate director and program coordinator for the Franciscan Spirituality Center. She was promoted to director in 2013 and is credited with revitalizing programs at the center. She has plans to retire from the center in early 2022 and devote time to volunteer work.

This year marked the 35th anniversary of the award, which has been presented to 79 local residents. The community-based selection committee chose the nominees after a community-wide call for nominations was conducted.

The Iverson Freking awards banquet is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Radisson Center in La Crosse. The banquet is open to the public with reservations due by Jan. 19. Call 608-788-5700 for more information.

