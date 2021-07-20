Three injured in Buffalo County crash

Two people were injured Monday during a head-on crash in Buffalo County.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a southbound 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Aleeta Hetrick, 70, Stockholm, collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ilene Kallstrom, 85, Pepin, at the intersection of Hwys. 25 and 35. Both drivers and an unidentified passenger in Hetrick's vehicle were transported from the scene by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says the injuries were mitigated by seat belt use and air bag deployment.
Portions of both highways were closed for brief periods as the crash scene was cleared.
Assisting at the scene were Alma Ambulance, Nelson Fire Department, Pepin Ambulance, Mayo Air One Ambulance and Buffalo County Highway Department.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
