Three injured in Buffalo County crash

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a southbound 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Aleeta Hetrick, 70, Stockholm, collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ilene Kallstrom, 85, Pepin, at the intersection of Hwys. 25 and 35. Both drivers and an unidentified passenger in Hetrick's vehicle were transported from the scene by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says the injuries were mitigated by seat belt use and air bag deployment.