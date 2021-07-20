 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three injured in Buffalo County crash
0 Comments

Three injured in Buffalo County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured Monday during a head-on crash in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a southbound 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Aleeta Hetrick, 70, Stockholm, collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ilene Kallstrom, 85, Pepin, at the intersection of Hwys. 25 and 35. Both drivers and an unidentified passenger in Hetrick's vehicle were transported from the scene by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says the injuries were mitigated by seat belt use and air bag deployment.

Portions of both highways were closed for brief periods as the crash scene was cleared.

Assisting at the scene were Alma Ambulance, Nelson Fire Department, Pepin Ambulance, Mayo Air One Ambulance and Buffalo County Highway Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News