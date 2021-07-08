Three Rivers Roleo returns, attracts 33 professionals

The 13th annual Three Rivers Roleo will be held at the Great River Landing off the Mississippi and Black Rivers in Onalaska on Saturday for professional athletes and Sunday for amateurs.

The event is free and open to the public. Families, history lovers and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to attend to cheer on athletes returning from the pandemic-mandated “off” season. New this year is the addition of professional boom running.

A record of 33 professional athletes are attending this year, including five past and present world champions. The past five years of Roleo winners (2015- 2019) on the women’s side have gone on to the World Championships the same year. This year’s line-up features Anthony Polentini, current Men’s World Champion Log Roller and 2018 Boom Running World Champion, and Livi Pappadopoulos, two-time World Champion and Three Rivers Roleo Champion on the women’s side. Top athletes are coming from five states to compete against highly ranked local favorites.

Three Rivers Roleo was founded as a local event by Katie Burke (formerly Rick) and Jacob Rick, both Onalaska natives. The sport of log rolling first emerged through the lumberjacks who worked in the logging industry that played a major role in the history of the Midwest more than 100 years ago.