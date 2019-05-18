The regalia had been in his family for generations, and when DJ Scott donned the traditional bear claw necklace, floral beaded apron and pipe breastplate, he was filled with pride.
Hued in earth tones, representative of the Bear clan and Woodland Tribe to which his family belongs, Scott, 18, wore the treasured clothing in honor of his paternal ancestors Saturday as he joined the Woodland dance at the annual La Crosse Area Three Rivers Traditional Pow Wow.
"The reason why I dance is for my grandfather," Scott said. "He is too old to dance now."
Scott, who has been dancing since age 4 and lives in Black River Falls, has been coming to the Pow Wow, sponsored by the Ho-Chunk Nation, for the past eight years. Each element of his outfit held significance, from the beaded moccasins to the pelt sash, covered in mirrors to ward away spirits, frightened by their reflection.
The Pow Wow, held Saturday and returning today at UW-L Mitchell Hall, has been a local celebration for more than 40 years, hosted in partnership with UW-La Crosse Multicultural Student Services and the Native American Student Association. Up to 1,000 tribal members from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska were expected to attend the two-day event, which included a Grand Entry, color guard ceremony, dances, drums, mocassin games, and pelts, jewelry and garments for trade or sell. Attendees enjoyed a meal of indigenous foods, including corn soup and fryer bread, from Wild Bearies catering.
"It is to commemorate our culture, our traditions, our way of life that we have," Charles Hindsley said of the event. "It's a celebration of life, a collaboration of people meeting each other, renewing kinships, enjoying each other's spirit and having respect for one another. Most of all loving one another."
For Victoria Houghton of Black River Falls, the celebration was a chance to immerse daughter Niyanna, 8, in Native American culture, the little girl fascinated by the energetic dances and booming drums. Keeping traditions alive in the younger generations is a priority, said Levi Blackdeer of La Crosse.
"We're trying to inspire the spirit of the young people so they want to do what we're doing," Blackdeer said.
One of five veterans in attendance and a part of the flag raising, Blackdeer also stressed respect for those who served in the military. More tha 42,000 Native Americans served in Vietnam, and 44,000 in World War II. Those assembled in the telephone squads used their native languages to create secret battle communications, indecipherable to the enemy.
"The Code Talkers, they saved a lot of lives," said Blackdeer, who engaged in combat in Vietnam.
Blackdeer wore his war bonnet, each feather representative of a life taken in combat, as he stood tall with his fellow veterans for the ceremonial flag song and veteran song. A procession of dancers followed behind while hundreds formed a circle around them, rapt with attention.
"This Pow Wow wouldn't be here without the people who defended our country," Blackdeer said. "All these songs are honor songs for our veterans."
The Three Rivers Traditional Pow Wow continues today in Mitchell Hall. Admission is free, with a non-perishable food donation for The Hunger Task Force requested. The Grand Entry will take place at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.