La Crescent mother Meagan Waddell is on the hunt for individuals interested in dressing up as not-too-scary zombies for the second annual "Thriller" public dance performance planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at a to-be-announced location in La Crescent.
No dance experience is required and rehearsals will be held on Sundays in October, from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at the La Crescent Community Building, 336 First St. S.
You have free articles remaining.
Spectators and last-minute participants are welcome, and for an idea of what the performance is planned to look like, watch a video of the similar North Halsted Halloween Parade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.