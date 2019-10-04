{{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent mother Meagan Waddell is on the hunt for individuals interested in dressing up as not-too-scary zombies for the second annual "Thriller" public dance performance planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at a to-be-announced location in La Crescent.

No dance experience is required and rehearsals will be held on Sundays in October, from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at the La Crescent Community Building, 336 First St. S.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Spectators and last-minute participants are welcome, and for an idea of what the performance is planned to look like, watch a video of the similar North Halsted Halloween Parade.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.