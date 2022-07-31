Ticket sales begin for all Viterbo shows

Individual tickets for all Viterbo University Fine Arts Center 2022–23 season shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

The lineup includes all Bright Star season, Weber Center series, Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts, and Special Presentation performances and features a diverse array of productions including a Broadway musical and internationally renowned musicians.

“We are very excited about this year’s season,” said Dillon McArdle, director of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. “We know audiences will love all of our outstanding shows.”

Some highlights include the Tony-Award-winning musical comedy Hairspray, Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience (the group officially licensed directly from the Prince Estate), Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, and Conservatory productions of the musical Footloose, Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, the holiday favorite, A Viterbo Christmas, and Viterbo’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choir performances.

The Viterbo box office will have extended summer hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 1-12. For complete details and to order tickets, visit www.viterbo.edu/fac or contact the box office at 608-796-3100.