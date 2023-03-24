Tickets are still available for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Miracle Gala fundraiser, Miracle Gala, being held next month.

The event, running from 5 to 9 p.m. April 14 at The Waterfront Cargill room, is open to the community and creates a celebratory environment for providers, supporters and beneficiaries to connect.

Formerly the Emerald Ball, the event was created by Children's Miracle Network supporters Ed and Sally Sullivan in 2009. The most recent gala, held in 2019, raised over $46,000 to support local kids and their families.

The evening's program includes meeting the 2023 Heroes, a plated meal and dessert and child art auction. Leading the evening will be WXOW evening news anchor Dustin Luecke and 2022 Children's Miracle Network Hero Jedi Schaller.

A "Fund a Miracle" segment will feature former Heroes who have benefitted from adaptive equipment and services provided to families through patient-facing grants.

Tickets, at the cost of $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight, can be purchased at bit.ly/miraclegala2023.