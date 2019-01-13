Try 1 month for 99¢

The sixth annual Oktoberfest Forks & Corks fundraiser for the Gemütlichkeit Foundation Scholarship Program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the La Crosse Center. 

The event, for people 21 and older, will feature internationally themed wines expertly matched with gourmet cuisine from Pogreba's Restaurant.

Special guests Gambi and the Oktoberfest Royal Family will unveil the commemorative button design for Oktoberfest 2019, with buttons up for bid. 

Tickets for the event are $40 per person or $500 for a table of 10. All proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors at nine local schools. To purchase tickets, visit www.oktoberfestusa.com/forksandcorks or stop by Pogreba’s Restaurant, 1232 Avon St., or the Oktoberfest USA Office at Second and La Crosse streets.

+34 From Tribune files: La Crosse Oktoberfest through the years

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.