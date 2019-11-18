{{featured_button_text}}

The tenth annual Downtown Jingle Bell Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Cargill Room, 332 Front St. S.

The event will include a buffet with Belgian waffles, hot chocolate and yogurt sundaes along with music, youth activities, a children's parade and a visit from Santa. Stuffed animal donations for Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System's pediatric units will be accepted at the door. 

Tickets for the brunch are $24 for adults, $10 for children, and free for age 3 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at https://jinglebellbrunch2019.eventbrite.com or at 500 Main St. through Nov. 30th.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune.

