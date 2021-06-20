Tiffany one of 14 members of Congress to vote against federal holiday status for Juneteenth

Alisa Von Hagel, an associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, called Tiffany’s statement “rather pejorative and dismissive.”

“I think it illustrates his lack of knowledge regarding its historical meaning, as well as its contemporary importance and relevance to so many Americans today,” Von Hagel said. “Whether this is purposeful or accidental — who knows. However, it shows a real failure to consider the reality of many Americans’ lives and experiences today, and investigate the value of this new holiday.”

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Democrat from Milwaukee and the only member of Congress from Wisconsin who is Black, released this statement on the new holiday:

“I was thrilled to vote in support of making Juneteenth a federal holiday. This day is a critical part of our American history that needs to be recognized and acknowledged by all. While it is a day of joy and jubilation, it’s also a reminder that our work must continue to eliminate the barriers to opportunities, so that every person has a fair shot to succeed.”