Tim Berg promoted to Onalaska assistant police chief

Tim Berg is the new assistant chief of police in the city of Onalaska.

Berg accepted the promotion after serving as a professional standards sergeant in the Onalaska Police Department.

Onalaska police chief Charles Ashbeck said Berg "will be a great asset to our staff, department and community as a whole" and praised Berg's "leadership skills, knowledge and continued dedication to the city of Onalaska and Onalaska Police Department."

"I know Sgt. Berg is excited and eager to begin his new duties," Ashbeck said.

He will be sworn in prior to the Thursday, March 8 Onalaska Common Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

