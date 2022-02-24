 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tim Berg promoted to Onalaska assistant police chief

  • 0

Tim Berg is the new assistant chief of police in the city of Onalaska.

Berg accepted the promotion after serving as a professional standards sergeant in the Onalaska Police Department.

Onalaska police chief Charles Ashbeck said Berg "will be a great asset to our staff, department and community as a whole" and praised Berg's "leadership skills, knowledge and continued dedication to the city of Onalaska and Onalaska Police Department."

"I know Sgt. Berg is excited and eager to begin his new duties," Ashbeck said.

He will be sworn in prior to the Thursday, March 8 Onalaska Common Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's capital hit with unidentified missile after Russia invades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News