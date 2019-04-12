The members of the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative would like to thank the many attendees of all ages, volunteers and businesses of the La Crosse area who contributed to the success of our 9th Annual Dance for HOPE.
The success of our suicide awareness event could not happen without the support of the many caring members of our community. We are blessed to live in a region with so many caring people and resources as we work to address this very personal issue.
Tim Blumentritt, La Crescent
