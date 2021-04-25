Tim Kabat: Downtown La Crosse is ready to rebound

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic catastrophe were not the first serious threats to Downtown La Crosse’s survival and most likely will not be the last. However, our community’s love and support are what makes our downtown a success. This love and support have resulted in incredible accomplishments — a Great American Mainstreet Award, a Wisconsin Main Street community and numerous top rankings on all sorts of “bests” lists. This love of our downtown has us ready to rebound.

I hear from mayors up and down the Mississippi River and around our state who marvel at Downtown La Crosse’s incredible mix of historic buildings and storefronts, vibrant and unique businesses, Riverside Park and the connections to our natural resources. These assets and more represent the foundation from which to revitalize and rebound coming out of the global pandemic. The community support for a vibrant and historic downtown has resulted in several generations of growth and renewal. The path forward is clear — if we repeat the efforts of the past, namely our public-private partnerships of planning, investment, shopping local, and celebrating our history and culture.