Tim Kabat: Downtown La Crosse is ready to rebound

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic catastrophe were not the first serious threats to Downtown La Crosse’s survival and most likely will not be the last. However, our community’s love and support are what makes our downtown a success. This love and support have resulted in incredible accomplishments — a Great American Mainstreet Award, a Wisconsin Main Street community and numerous top rankings on all sorts of “bests” lists. This love of our downtown has us ready to rebound.
I hear from mayors up and down the Mississippi River and around our state who marvel at Downtown La Crosse’s incredible mix of historic buildings and storefronts, vibrant and unique businesses, Riverside Park and the connections to our natural resources. These assets and more represent the foundation from which to revitalize and rebound coming out of the global pandemic. The community support for a vibrant and historic downtown has resulted in several generations of growth and renewal. The path forward is clear — if we repeat the efforts of the past, namely our public-private partnerships of planning, investment, shopping local, and celebrating our history and culture.
Any successful revitalization starts with a plan. Back in the early 1990s, Downtown Mainstreet Inc. drove the effort to create the first City Vision plan, which was a catalyst for early investment. New offices, hotels, civic spaces and improvement of the Mississippi Riverfront were all a direct result of this plan. In the early 2000s, the City Vision 2020 plan update led to another round of investment, with new stores, new jobs, new residences and new events and marketing creating yet another Downtown La Crosse renaissance. This public-private planning effort has only gotten stronger, with the latest initiative — the City Vision 2040 plan.
Our downtown’s engine is primed with all of the public investment over the years – new infrastructure, public spaces, façade loans and grants, the Grand River Station, refurbished parks and an expanded La Crosse Center. The spirit and lifeblood for our downtown are the many businesses and stores — most of them locally owned — and the people who live, work, dine and shop downtown.
These 12 months have created challenges for all of us unlike anything we have witnessed. The path forward lies in the next generation of planning, public-private partnerships, businesses and investment. We are already witnessing this rebound taking place and I am so excited to see what comes next.
Tim Kabat just completed eight years as mayor of La Crosse.