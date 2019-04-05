I want to thank the voters of the town of Shelby for re-electing me to a second two-year term on the town board.
I look forward to continuing my work with Chairman Tim Candahl, returning Supervisor Tim Ehler and newcomers Renee Knutson and Marlene Heal.
They will bring great vision, wisdom and dedication to the expanded five-member board. Together we will be working for an even stronger Shelby.
As always, suggestions, questions and feedback are appreciated and will help us do our jobs better.
Again, my thanks and appreciation to the voters of Shelby who once again put their faith and trust in me.
Tim Padesky, town of Shelby
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.