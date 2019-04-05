Try 3 months for $3

I want to thank the voters of the town of Shelby for re-electing me to a second two-year term on the town board.

I look forward to continuing my work with Chairman Tim Candahl, returning Supervisor Tim Ehler and newcomers Renee Knutson and Marlene Heal.

They will bring great vision, wisdom and dedication to the expanded five-member board. Together we will be working for an even stronger Shelby.

As always, suggestions, questions and feedback are appreciated and will help us do our jobs better.

Again, my thanks and appreciation to the voters of Shelby who once again put their faith and trust in me.

Tim Padesky, town of Shelby

