Tips to stay cool during summer heat waves

Gundersen Health System experts warn of the dangers of extreme heat as high temperatures and stifling humidity set in for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Try a few “cool” things during the summer to keep children and the elderly safe. Those populations are vulnerable and need to take extra precautions to prevent illness and injury.
To beat the heat, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance recommends:
• Make sure fans and air conditioning systems are operational.
• If not your home, spend time in places with air conditioning like shopping malls, movie theatres or local libraries.
• Take a cool shower or bath to cool down if needed.
• Avoid using the stove during periods of extreme heat. Try eating sandwiches, fresh fruits, vegetables and salads.
• Check in with friends and family on a consistent basis. For information on local agencies that provide regular check-in services over the phone, contact Great Rivers 2-1-1.
• Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day and don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink. If you are on a fluid restriction, it is important to check with your healthcare provider regarding the amount of fluids you should consume during hot weather. Avoid beverages that contain alcohol and large amounts of sugar. To prevent stomach cramping, stay away from very cold drinks. If you are on a sodium restriction, be mindful of sports drinks as they tend to have a high sodium level.
• Pace yourself. If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned building.
• Apply sunscreen frequently (every 2-3 hours) and look for a brand with an SPF of at least 30 and has UVA, UVB and broad spectrum protection. Wear light colored clothing, and a wide-brim hat.
If you feel ill as a result of the heat, contact medical professionals for advice, such as the Gundersen Telephone Nurse Advisor, (608) 775-4454 or, in an emergency, dial 9-1-1.