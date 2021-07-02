Tips to stay cool during summer heat waves

Gundersen Health System experts warn of the dangers of extreme heat as high temperatures and stifling humidity set in for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Try a few “cool” things during the summer to keep children and the elderly safe. Those populations are vulnerable and need to take extra precautions to prevent illness and injury.

To beat the heat, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance recommends:

• Make sure fans and air conditioning systems are operational.

• If not your home, spend time in places with air conditioning like shopping malls, movie theatres or local libraries.

• Take a cool shower or bath to cool down if needed.

• Avoid using the stove during periods of extreme heat. Try eating sandwiches, fresh fruits, vegetables and salads.

• Check in with friends and family on a consistent basis. For information on local agencies that provide regular check-in services over the phone, contact Great Rivers 2-1-1.