To save their Sparta farm, Schauf family transforms it into Country Reflections for events

The family agreed it was a great idea and quickly got to work.

Schauf and her five children have spent the past three years creating Country Reflections, which spans two barns and outdoor spaces that house gatherings from weddings to showers, birthdays, reunions, dances and more.

In the two event barns, every detail tells a story. The floorboards, which for generations held the hay for the animals below, were taken out one by one, painstakingly washed, and returned to their original spots, ready for a new purpose. Above there are vintage pulleys and beams with rustic lights strung throughout, ready to twinkle at the next party. Even the bathrooms are beautiful, with sliding barn entry doors, milk strainer sinks, and ample space and light.

“Everything that has happened here has been a blessing and good fortune. The barns happen to line up, so we built this bridge. Our son found this canopy of timber arches at another farm, and it just fit,” explains Carol with gratitude.

Carol says her family has more bright dreams for the future of the land too, including hydroponics, bees and honey, trails to enjoy, and more. Each member of the family contributes ideas and skills to contribute to this lasting legacy, preserved by hope, hard work and embracing change.