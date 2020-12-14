To save their Sparta farm, Schauf family transforms it into Country Reflections for events

Carol Schauf says it all started this way:
“We cleaned all the hay out of the barn one day and a family member noticed it had a good dance floor. We called all the family and neighbors, ordered a keg, and that Friday we danced the night away! That was 1976.”
Fast forward to today. The Sparta farm at 12770 State Hwy. 27 has officially been transformed into Country Reflections, a rustic event space where you and yours can dance the night away, complete with modern amenities and some surprising extra touches, too.
The venue features the breathtaking hills, ridges, pastures and woodlands of the Driftless Region throughout, including picture-perfect sunset views.
Schauf was determined to build a hopeful future in these uncertain times, reflecting on over 100 years of family farming this land.
“When we drive around and see these old farms without livestock, falling into disrepair,” she said. “It’s a loss for the area, a loss of so many generations of work, history and heritage. We didn’t want that for our farm.”
Carol’s son, Greg, was the one to come to his mother with a vision to save the family farm. Carol and Greg called the whole family together for a meeting and shared the idea of transforming it into a space for the public to enjoy and celebrate.
The family agreed it was a great idea and quickly got to work.
Schauf and her five children have spent the past three years creating Country Reflections, which spans two barns and outdoor spaces that house gatherings from weddings to showers, birthdays, reunions, dances and more.
In the two event barns, every detail tells a story. The floorboards, which for generations held the hay for the animals below, were taken out one by one, painstakingly washed, and returned to their original spots, ready for a new purpose. Above there are vintage pulleys and beams with rustic lights strung throughout, ready to twinkle at the next party. Even the bathrooms are beautiful, with sliding barn entry doors, milk strainer sinks, and ample space and light.
“Everything that has happened here has been a blessing and good fortune. The barns happen to line up, so we built this bridge. Our son found this canopy of timber arches at another farm, and it just fit,” explains Carol with gratitude.
Carol says her family has more bright dreams for the future of the land too, including hydroponics, bees and honey, trails to enjoy, and more. Each member of the family contributes ideas and skills to contribute to this lasting legacy, preserved by hope, hard work and embracing change.
More information about the Schauf Family’s new event venue Country Reflections can be found at country-reflections.com and on social media.
