All buildings and grounds owned by the La Crosse County — including the Administrative Center, Health and Human Services Building, the Law Enforcement Center and adjacent parking lots — now prohibit all forms of smoking and vaping.
This prohibition for employees was implemented about a month ago. The new public ban took effect Friday.
“We’re putting out communications across the county to let employees know,” said La Crosse County Health Department Director Jennifer Rombalski. The county will add new signage in the area as well over the course of the next few weeks to indicate that the property is tobacco-and-nicotine-free.
There will no longer be areas designated for tobacco or nicotine use on the La Crosse County downtown campus, Rombalski said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We really didn’t have any strong feedback, positive or negative, from that so, it tells me that the time was right,” Rombalski said. The county had been working on passing the ordinances against tobacco and nicotine use on the property for about a year, after the smoke-free air law took effect in Wisconsin nearly a decade ago.
“This is not a new concept … to improve the health of others,” Rombalski said. “Even small exposure to secondhand smoke can cause cellular changes within minutes.”
City sidewalks are not under the county’s jurisdiction, so the new policy cannot be enforced on the public walkways around the county buildings. The county will strategically place receptacles to allow tobacco and nicotine users to dispose of their products responsibly prior to stepping onto county property, Rombalski said.
The county plans to enforce the policy through an educational approach by reminding smokers or vapers that they must exit the property to use the products, but the county is prepared to use a firmer approach to enforcement if necessary.
“We’re excited to continue to be a healthy environment for those who work and visit our facilities,” Rombalski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.