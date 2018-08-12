FESTIVALS
Irishfest, noon, South Side festgrounds, 1 Oktoberfest Strasse.
Bangor Lions Fun Daze, noon, Veterans Memorial Park.
FAITH
Revival Services with evangelist Matt Galvan, 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1326 N. Salem Road, 608-781-2878.
RECREATION
Trivia, 6 to 8 p.m., Verse Lounge & Grill, 717 Rose St., 608-782-1650.
Pickleball, 9 a.m. to noon, Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska,
Pickleball, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 9 a.m. to noon, Oak Park, 2011 Craig Lane W., Onalaska.
