La Crosse Firefighter Local 127 — which includes La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah — would like to thank all of the motorists who donated during our annual Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy.
The generosity of our community was on display once again. Our goal of a safe and well-received event was accomplished as we raised nearly $8,000 for MDA.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
See you next year.
Todd English, La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.