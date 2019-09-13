{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Firefighter Local 127 — which includes La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah — would like to thank all of the motorists who donated during our annual Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy.

The generosity of our community was on display once again. Our goal of a safe and well-received event was accomplished as we raised nearly $8,000 for MDA.

See you next year.

Todd English, La Crosse

