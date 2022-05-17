Tom Hoffman honored with MSC Southeast's Outstanding Alumni Award Winona

At its Commencement Ceremony held on May 13, Minnesota State College Southeast named Tom Hoffman, Class of 1981, the Winona Outstanding Alumni Award winner for 2022.

After graduating from the Winona campus Carpentry program in 1981, Tom Hoffman worked in the construction field for five years. He then began a career with Independent School District 861 in 1986, first at Winona Middle School and then at Winona Technical Institute – which later became Minnesota State College Southeast. He will retire this summer after a career spanning 33 years of service to the college.

As the Physical Plant Operations Supervisor, Tom oversees all aspects of facilities and maintenance for the college. He leads a dedicated team of eight maintenance and repair workers who keep the Red Wing and Winona campuses in top working order.

Tom was nominated by MSC Southeast Accounting Instructor Jill Halverson. She wrote in her nomination, “Tom seems to know exactly what we need. His positive demeanor and willingness to lend a hand sets him apart. He works effectively with everyone across the college and is always willing to do whatever needs doing to get the job done. Tom has truly been an asset to the college over these many years.”

“I would like to thank all the faculty and staff at Minnesota State College Southeast, especially Jill Halverson, for this great honor of being the alumni of the year,” said Tom Hoffman. “The Carpentry program that I graduated from back in 1981 was a great asset to the work I do today. It provided me with the knowledge and ability to complete the designing, managing and construction of the projects that I have worked on over the years at Southeast.”

“We are proud to call Tom a graduate of Minnesota State College Southeast,” said Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Josiah Litant. “Tom has been a stalwart member of the MSCS staff for over three decades, and his contributions to the college are innumerable. We were so pleased to have the opportunity to honor him with this well-deserved award.”

“My career at Southeast has also taught me that you should never say ‘it can’t be done,’ because there is always a way to come up with a solution for every problem,” said Tom Hoffman. “I have had a very good staff over the years to help me complete that philosophy.”

