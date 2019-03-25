Two political newcomers are vying for the only contested La Crosse Common Council race on th…

La Crosse Common Council District 5 candidate Samuel Grenier has withdrawn from the race to …

Family: Wife Peg and three adult children

Political Experience: Incumbent District 1 council person, council president for past year, serves on Room Tax Commission, City Plan Commission, Sub-Plan Commission, Administration & Judiciary Committee, Parks & Recreation and Community Development Authority boards

Education: UW Platteville graduate with a degree in criminal justice

Tom Smith

Age: 65

Profession: Senior director of site operations at United Healthcare in Onalaska.

Education: Illinois State University graduate with degree in business administration and computer science

Political Experience: Onalaska Education Foundation board member, former member of Onalaska School Board and Western Technical College District Board and Park & Recreation, Technology, Library Commission and New City Pool Design committees

Family: Married with two adult children