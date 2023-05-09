For the last 25 years of his life, Tom Volk battled severe health issues, from cancer to an enlarged heart to a flesh-eating bacterial infection. In 2022, his body finally gave out, leaving a community of students, researchers, scientists and biologists reflecting on his impact in the Coulee Region and on the study of mycology on a global level.

Volk, who died at age 62 last November, was a biology professor at UW-La Crosse and former member and president of the Mycological Society of America, with a "far-reaching and fundamental" impact on the world of fungal biology. An expert on mushrooms, he co-authored a study on Blastomycosis, a potentially fatal infection hyperendemic to portions of Wisconsin and created the popular "Tom Volk's Fungi" and "Fungi of the Month" webpages.

On May 21-22, Volk's legacy will be honored and his work highlighted through "Synmycanthrosium: The Tom Volk Memorial Symposium," hosted by the UW-L department of biology. Registration closes May 12 for the program, which costs $75 for students or $120 for general admission.

The term "Synmycanthrosium" translates to the "together-fungus-people-place," inspired by Volk's gift for uniting people through the "love of fungi."

"Tom was both great and famous," said Gundersen Health System infectious disease specialist and UW-L microbiology adjunct/clinical faculty Dr. William Agger. "He was nationally and globally known for mycology."

The event, said Gundersen clinical operations director for infection control Bridget Pfaff, is an "opportunity for amateur mycologists to be introduced to the science," and for those already familiar with the field to polish their skills and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Activities include a mushroom foray on Sunday and guest speakers, research presentations and panelists on the field of mycology.

The 'Mushroom Man'

Volk, born in Ohio, developed an interest in mycology at Ohio University after learning "that I could find free food in the woods -- that was very appealing to a college student," Volk told La Crosse Magazine in 2006.

Growing up, Volk's grandmother would try to determine which wild mushrooms were edible and which were poisonous by feeding them to her cat. Volk learned to be more discerning, able to identify many of the 150 Wisconsin varieties suitable for human consumption and the some three dozen dangerous and four or so deadly varieties. It was knowledge he shared with his students after joining the staff at UW-L in 1996.

"The way Tom taught us all of these things -- he had a gift," said Pfaff. "I still remember all these names all these years later."

Volk, a member of eight mycology groups, attracted students from across the country to his courses, earning the Weston Award for Excellence in Teaching Mycology in 2003 and the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Amateur Mycology in 2005. Volk also worked with his students to contribute to the Encyclopedia of Life website project, and his classes covered general, food, industrial and medical mycology, the latter of which help shape Pfaff's work in health care.

Science and medicine

Pfaff studied microbiology at UW-L and was pursuing a career in infection control when she reached out to Volk through email in August 2001, asking to learn more about the graduate biology studies program. She was simply considering the program, but Volk responded with “Class begins next Tuesday afternoon, see you then."

"I think I quickly picked up the phone and told him all the reasons I wasn’t ready to start a graduate program that soon, and that I didn’t even have a great GPA -- maybe he didn’t want me to be one of his students," Pfaff recalled. "He again stated, 'See you next week.' There are so many stories like this from so many of his students. He had a unique way of challenging each person to be their own individual best."

Pfaff was an new mom at the time of her graduate program, her young son accompanying her on "many forays with the mycology group from UW-L." While she initially intended to focus her studies on indoor mold and its related health concerns, Pfaff shifted focus to Blastomycosis and was "blessed with a combination of many lifelong mentors being part of my committee, including Dr. Volk and Dr. Agger."

An outdoor mold that produces spores, Blastomyces are breathed in and remain in the lungs or spread to other areas of the body. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, joint pain and chest pain, and if the infection enters the blood stream it can be severe or life threatening to humans, dogs or other mammals. For a 2014 research paper, published by WMJ, Pfaff, Volk and Agger examined Blastomycosis infections that occurred outside the Northern, hyperendemic area of Wisconsin.

"In the Coulee Region it is unusual," Agger said of the condition. "But clinicians in the Northwoods are very aware of this and so are veterinarians and they get on to the diagnosis easier."

Their research paper examined 26 patients diagnosed with Blastomycosis at Gundersen locations between 2002 to 2006, 73% of whom were initially treated for bacterial pneumonia. With the condition rare in southern Wisconsin, diagnosis in many cases was delayed, leading to the deaths of four individuals for whom treatment may have worked. Travel to endemic areas is responsible for many cases, but people can be exposed locally.

"There are certain scenarios that just make it more to conducive to the breathing in of the fungus in the soil," said Pfaff.

Where the "particular pathogen hides in nature" remains a mystery, said Pfaff, calling it "one of the rare, elusive mysteries of medicine still." As such, their paper concludes, "the most important key is for the medical community to promptly screen for blastomycosis in patients with a history of soil or dead vegetative exposure, with an ill dog in the home, with unusual findings on a chest radiograph, extreme acute respiratory distress syndrome, or failure to respond promptly to initial antibacterial therapy."

While Pfaff, who will present during the symposium, didn't set out to study mycology, her degrees from UW-L "opened 30 years of doors for me in health care," she said. "Dr. Volk was a big part of that."

"His teaching style and willingness to guide the future in science is now part of my marrow," said Pfaff. "I am honored to have been touched by such a quiet and gentle genius, someone who was never pretentious and who accepted everyone just as they are."

There is "beauty in bringing the scientific methods to the leadership role in the hospital," said Pfaff, "and that is the opportunity to look at long term mentors like Dr. Volk to be able to take their teaching style and use that while I analyze the business of health care and use the same principals in making sure I'm making good decisions in the areas I support in the hospital."

A big heart

Pfaff, who at the time "didn't realize how special it was" to be taught by Volk, stayed in contact with Volk after graduate school and spoke with him frequently during the coronavirus pandemic. As the recipient of a heart transplant in 2006, Volk was considered high risk of severe COVID complications and took great precautions to preserve the gift of life he had received.

Known as "The professor with Two Hearts," Volk "always gave credit to the donor when someone thanked him for all he had done for them," his obituary reads. "The donor not only saved Tom’s life, but helped mold young minds and curate future scientists."

According to a 2017 article from UW-L's student paper, The Racquet, Volk's students were the ones to to drive him to his transplant operation, and, with his encouragement, between 80 to 90% of them signed up to be organ donors.

Volk shared his experience in detail in the UW-L YouTube video, "Professor with Two Hearts" and the Tedx Talk "A Change of Heart: My Transplant Experience." His wisdom, appreciation for life, compassion and genuine care for those around him and those he taught continue to resonate, with comments below the videos including "Tom was the most influential of my science teachers in college. He is a UW-L crown jewel" and "I look at the world differently BECAUSE of you. Thank you for telling your story."

Said Volk at the close of his Tedx Talk, "The old cliche to treat every day as a gift is true. Who knew?"

To register for the Tom Volk Symposium, visit https://www.UW-Lax.edu/ex/mycology-symposium/