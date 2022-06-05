 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Wopat & The General Lee kick off Great River Sound in Dash Park

Tom Wopat

Former Dukes of Hazard star Tom Wopat will perform Tuesday at Dash Park in Onalaska. 

 Contributed photo

Great River Sound concertgoers will have the opportunity to see Tom Wopat of Dukes of Hazzard fame and the iconic General Lee at Dash-Park in Onalaska.

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club is starting the summer concert season with a celebrity who has roots here in Wisconsin. The actor and singer has strong family ties in western Wisconsin.

Wopat is originally from Lodi, Wis., and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison before beginning his career in television, Broadway and music. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet Wopat before and after the concert Tuesday at Dash-Park.

According to concert organizer Dan Stevens, “We’re excited to host Tom Wopat at Great River Sound. He may be a national celebrity, but you can tell he’s still all about promoting Wisconsin.”

Through the Rotary, Wopat and other bands are supporting the beautification of Onalaska. The concert is free, but donations will support improvements to Sunny the Sunfish on Highway 35 and the nonprofit group Centering Onalaska which maintains flowers and decorations in the city.

Wopat’s concert is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. Other bands will perform through August at the same time each Tuesday evening.

For updates, fans can go to greatriversound.com or check out Great River Sound on Facebook.

