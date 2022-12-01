Tom Wopat to host Christmas show in Bangor on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Tom Wopat is an award winning actor from the hit CBS TV series Dukes of Hazzard, a celebrated singer-songwriter and a Tony award nominated Broadway musical star who was born in Lodi, Wisconsin. Wopat is planning a pair of Christmas Shows throughout his home state, kicking it off on Friday in Bangor at Leo & Leona’s, where he’ll host a fan meet and greet from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a concert with his band at 7 p.m. He is then bound for Milwaukee on Dec. 7 at Nashville North at 7 p.m., followed by consecutive dates in Luray, Virginia, on Dec. 17 and 18 at Cooter’s Place, where he plans fan meet and greets and a Christmas concert with his band.