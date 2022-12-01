Tom Wopat to host Christmas show in Bangor on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Tom Wopat is an award winning actor from the hit CBS TV series Dukes of Hazzard, a celebrated singer-songwriter and a Tony award nominated Broadway musical star who was born in Lodi, Wisconsin. Wopat is planning a pair of Christmas Shows throughout his home state, kicking it off on Friday in Bangor at Leo & Leona’s, where he’ll host a fan meet and greet from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a concert with his band at 7 p.m. He is then bound for Milwaukee on Dec. 7 at Nashville North at 7 p.m., followed by consecutive dates in Luray, Virginia, on Dec. 17 and 18 at Cooter’s Place, where he plans fan meet and greets and a Christmas concert with his band.
Wopat also previewed his upcoming new album Simple Man, along with his new movie "County Line: All In," giving several TV appearances including Oct. 27 on WSM Radio & Circle TV Network’s “Coffee, Country & Cody”, with an upcoming Dec. 9 appearance on Fox 17 Nashville’s “Rock & Review” with Eric Dahl and The Dr. Ward Bond Show, which is currently viewable on YouTube and streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Media and more. Wopat is also set for a Dec. 12 live-taping of WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour in Lexington, Kentucky, where he will share the stage with fellow iconic songwriters Billy Dean and Paul Overstreet and WoodSongs show host folksinger Michael Johnathon.
For Tom Wopat’s most updated tour and appearance schedule, visit TomWopat.com or follow on BandsInTown.