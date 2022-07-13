Tomah Area Community Theatre announces auditions for 'The Nerd'

“The Nerd” has been selected as Tomah Area Community Theatre’s fall 2022 production, and auditions have been scheduled for the six-person cast.

Director Rocky Shutter will conduct auditions on Sunday, July 24, from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 26, from 6-8 p.m.

Tryouts will be held in the Cabaret Room on the first floor of the ACT building. The cast consists of three men, two women and a boy between the ages of 10-15. The men’s and women’s roles are characters in their 30s or 40s.

The story of “The Nerd” revolves around an aspiring architect, Willem Cubbert, from Terre Haute, Indiana, and his old Army pal, Rick Steadman, who decides to pay Willem an unexpected visit. Willem’s excitement soon fades to dismay as he discovers that Rick is a bumbling oaf with no social skills and absolutely no tact.

Shutter said the manner in which Willem and his friends cope with Rick and his unique ways forms the basis of the comedy written by Larry Shue.

No preparation is required for the audition. Auditioners should be prepared to read a few selections from the script with other actors who will be trying out. Anyone with questions can email Shutter at brianshutter@gmail.com or leave a message at the theater by calling (608) 374-7469.

Show dates for “The Nerd” are October 6-8 and October 13-15 at 7 p.m, along with Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 Sunday matinees at 1 p.m.