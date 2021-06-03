Tomah cadet learns motivation, purpose at Wisconisn National Guard Challenge Academy

The evening is devoted to study hall and barracks maintenance.

"They really push making every day count," Savage said. "I definitely improved on my motivation and outlook."

Savage was chosen as the Distinguished Honor Cadet among the 79 graduates. The award is given to the cadet who displays "superior knowledge and application of the Challenge Academy's core values of honor, integrity, courage, commitment and discipline" and maintains "excellent academic standing" during the program. Savage said "you have to keep doing your best" to earn the honor.

"You don't get a whole lot of free time if you want this award," he said.

Savage will receive his high school diploma and enroll at Western Technical College in September to begin a three-year program to become an Occupational Therapist Assistant. He said working as an OTA appeals to him because it "helps people not just exist, but live."

Savage credits the staff at the academy for holding cadets to high expectations and instilling a belief those expectations can be met.

"Even though you may have given up on yourself, the staff won't give up on you," he said.

