Tomah cadet learns motivation, purpose at Wisconisn National Guard Challenge Academy

At age 16, Robert Savage said he was already "giving up on myself."
Five-and-half months of discipline and structure changed all that. Savage will be honored as the Class 46 Distinguished Honor Cadet when the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy conducts its graduation ceremony Saturday at Fort McCoy.
Savage said the Challenge Academy presented an alternative to a rudderless lifestyle without a life vision or goal.
"It was my choice to come to the academy," Savage said. "My main thing was that I could get out of the house, graduate early and start my life."
Cadets arrived at Fort McCoy Jan. 21 for a quasi-military alternative education program that offers students the opportunity to earn their HSED, establish positive lifestyle habits and develop the life skills necessary to be successful and responsible citizens.
Savage said his transformation began with a Challenge Academy itinerary that accounts for almost every minute of the day. Challenge Academy cadets awake at 5:20 a.m., followed by an hour of physical fitness training.
The rest of the morning is spent in the classroom, followed by an afternoon of various "character development" activities, including planting trees, managing invasive species, Adopt-a-Highway projects, flag duties and other maintenance and cleanup projects. This year's class of cadets completed 5,079.75 hours of service to community averaging 64.3 hours per cadet.
The evening is devoted to study hall and barracks maintenance.
"They really push making every day count," Savage said. "I definitely improved on my motivation and outlook."
Savage was chosen as the Distinguished Honor Cadet among the 79 graduates. The award is given to the cadet who displays "superior knowledge and application of the Challenge Academy's core values of honor, integrity, courage, commitment and discipline" and maintains "excellent academic standing" during the program. Savage said "you have to keep doing your best" to earn the honor.
"You don't get a whole lot of free time if you want this award," he said.
Savage will receive his high school diploma and enroll at Western Technical College in September to begin a three-year program to become an Occupational Therapist Assistant. He said working as an OTA appeals to him because it "helps people not just exist, but live."
Savage credits the staff at the academy for holding cadets to high expectations and instilling a belief those expectations can be met.
"Even though you may have given up on yourself, the staff won't give up on you," he said.
