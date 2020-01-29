Tomah Chamber of Commerce hosting mayoral forum
The Tomah Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mayoral forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Best Western, 1017 E. McCoy Blvd., Tomah.

Mayoral incumbent Mike Murray and challengers Remy Gomez, Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater will participate, with each candidate answering each question.

Each candidate will have two minutes to introduce themselves and two minutes to make closing statements. In between, the candidates will have 90 seconds to answer their question.

If you would like to submit a question for consideration, submit it to info@tomahwisconsin.com. Questions will be filtered for appropriateness.

