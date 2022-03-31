Tomah coach facing charges of sexual conduct with a student

The Tomah Police Department is investigating a coach at Tomah High School following reports of sexual conduct with a student.

On March 29, the police and school received information that powerlifting coach Kaitlyn Sankey, 26, of Elroy, had engaged in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student, according to a release from assistant chief Eric Pedersen. The police and school administration immediately began an investigation.

Per the release, Sankey will have charges of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person or a person who works or volunteers with children (a Class H Felony) and exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate parts (a Class I Felony) referred to the Monroe and Juneau County District Attorney’s Offices.

The investigation is ongoing and persons with information pertaining to the case are asked to contact City of Tomah investigator Brittnay Westpfahl at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahpolice.com.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.