Tomah gears up for Budweiser Dairyland tractor pull

In conjunction with the Monroe County Agricultural Society, the National Tractor Pullers Association will present the Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Nationals on Thursday through Saturday, June 24-26.

Each of 28 classes across five Grand National sessions will be live-streamed from Recreation Park in Tomah at NTPA.tv.

In NTPA Championship Pulling, vehicles drag a 20-ton weight transfer sled along a straight, dirt track as the sled's resistance increases. Within a class of similar vehicles, the puller who achieves the greatest distance is victorious.

At events across the United States, competitors campaign their specialized machines -- which resemble farm tractors, trucks, and dragsters -- for chances at purse money and precious points toward end-of-season championships.

2021 marks the 52nd year of NTPA Championship Pulling, the world's original and top circuit for premier-level truck and tractor pulling events.

The Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Nationals event is part of the NTPA's Grand National series presented by Case IH Agriculture.