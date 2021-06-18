Tomah gears up for Budweiser Dairyland tractor pull

In conjunction with the Monroe County Agricultural Society, the National Tractor Pullers Association will present the Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Nationals on Thursday through Saturday, June 24-26.
Each of 28 classes across five Grand National sessions will be live-streamed from Recreation Park in Tomah at NTPA.tv.
In NTPA Championship Pulling, vehicles drag a 20-ton weight transfer sled along a straight, dirt track as the sled's resistance increases. Within a class of similar vehicles, the puller who achieves the greatest distance is victorious.
At events across the United States, competitors campaign their specialized machines -- which resemble farm tractors, trucks, and dragsters -- for chances at purse money and precious points toward end-of-season championships.
2021 marks the 52nd year of NTPA Championship Pulling, the world's original and top circuit for premier-level truck and tractor pulling events.
The Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Nationals event is part of the NTPA's Grand National series presented by Case IH Agriculture.
Tomah participants will come from one of 12 GN divisions -- Light Super Stock, Super Stock Diesel, Super Farm, and Pro Stock Tractors; Two-Wheel-Drive, Four-Wheel-Drive, Super Stock Diesel 4x4, and Super Semi Trucks; and Mini, twin-engine Light Unlimited, Multi-Engine, and Unlimited Modifieds -- or two RN divisions --Light Pro Stock and Limited Pro Stock Tractors.
All will compete for championships (Limited Pro Stock in the South subregion) and berths in the 34th Enderle Memorial Pull-Off on Saturday, September 18 in Urbana, Ohio. The NTPA's all-star invitational will feature over 100 of the nation's toughest competitors.
Classes competing during each session in Tomah are as follows:
Session One (Fan Appreciation Night/Thursday, 7 p.m.): Super Stock Diesel, Super Farm, Light Pro Stock, Two Wheel Drive, Super Stock Diesel 4x4, and Modified.
Session Two (Kids Klub Dayl Friday,noon): Light Super Stock, Light Pro Stock, Four Wheel Drive, Super Stock Diesel4x4, Semi, and Modified.
Session Three (Military Appreciation Night/Friday, 7 p.m.): Pro Stock, Limited Pro Stock, Mini, Light Unlimited, and Unlimited.
Session Four (Salute to the Farmer/Saturday, noon): Super Stock Diesel, Super Farm, Limited Pro Stock, Two Wheel Drive, and Light Unlimited.
Session Five (Saturday,T p.m.): Light Super Stock, Pro Stock, Four Wheel Drive, Semi, Mini, and Unlimited.
Tickets for each session arc $24, with all-day Friday or all-day Saturday tickets available for $44, and a season ticket (all five sessions) for $110. Tickets may be purchased at www.TOMAHTRACTORPULL.com or by phone (608-372-2081).
WCOW 97.1 Radio and Renk Seed invite children 14 and under to the eighth annual Full Pull Kids Klub on Friday from 9 a.m. until showtime. Accompanied by an adult, kids can tour the prt area, meet drivers and get autographs, receive a T-shirt and refreshments, and be admitted free to Friday's noon session. Contact the main office (608-372-2081) or listen to WCOW 97.1 for more information.
To leam more about NTPA Championship Pulling, check out www.NTPAPULL.com for schedules (including maps and local weather), point standings, and event results.