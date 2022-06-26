Tomah graduate wins state title in Barrel Racing

Sierra Steele earned the title of Wisconsin High School Rodeo Champion Barrel Racer at the State Finals rodeo in Richland Center on June 10-12.

She recently graduated from Tomah High School and will represent Team WI at the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR).

Brady Breitsprecher, a ninth grader, also qualified in Team Roping and will compete at Nationals held July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Brady is a three-time National Junior High School Rodeo (NJHSFR) qualifier, while Sierra has qualified three times for the NHSFR.

Sierra was also chosen for The CINCH Team, which is an elite group of athletes representing leadership for the NHSRA. This month she is the Professional’s Choice NHSRA Air Ride Student Athlete of the Month. The honor recognizes exemplary NHSRA members who are well-rounded students and are active in their communities.

You can watch the National High School Finals Rodeo during Live broadcasts of each performance online at www.thecowboychannel.com. Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 17 and competition continues daily at 9am and 7 p.m. through July 23. To follow your local athletes at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results.

