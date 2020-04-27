Tomah group gathers over 500 plant donations for seniors on May Day

Residents at nursing homes in Tomah and Sparta will get a surprise with their breakfast on May 1, thanks to one group of do-gooders.
To ring in the spring season on May Day, the group launched a project to brighten the days for seniors, as they remain isolated during the pandemic, by delivering them flowers planted in a unique coffee mug and handmade card.
"Just to give them a little color and something, because I can't imagine the feeling of being locked in and not being able to see family and friends," said Sara Moseley, who spearheaded the project after the safer-at-home order was extended.
Originally, the group thought it could collect enough donations to deliver about 300 plants to groups, but they saw an overwhelming response and during the weekend planted 515 flowers in mugs.
"The community response has just been phenomenal," Moseley said. "We have well-exceeded what we are looking for. I don't want any more money."
Over 120 people donated to the project, collecting more than $1,000, and 425 mugs and homemade May Day cards.
Looking ahead, the group knows it has the means to continue helping, as well, looking to other meaningful days they can help celebrate in the coming weeks and months.
"We know we're going to have extra money left," Moseley said, "so we're already talking about a phase two."
The idea came to Moseley from childhood memories of placing a flower on a neighbor's doorstep, ringing the doorbell and running off as a surprise on May 1, or May Day, which is usually a celebration of the transition from spring to summer.
"For older folks, May Day probably had a lot more significance when they were kids or maybe when things were simpler," she said. "I always think of May Day as a rebirth."
Each plant is planted in a unique mug that was donated, with different artwork on it or from places like Boston or the Grand Canyon. The group hopes it can help residents forget the negative thoughts for a moment.
"Hopefully somebody's going to look at that and go, 'oh, Las Vegas!' And it's going to trigger a memory or a conversation, and somehow provide a little more stimuli as well," Moseley said.
But Moseley also knows firsthand the mental stress the residents in the homes are going through, after her dad spent two and a half years in a nursing home before he passed away.
"I cannot imagine having to be separated from a family member and not being able to talk to them except through a window, and I can't imagine the isolation some of these people feel," she said.
The shutdowns have also stopped all volunteer work at the facilities, according to Moseley, taking regular experiences such as Sunday church service and weekly manicures away from hundreds, and they hope the surprise of a flower can fill those voids even if just for a moment.
"It sounds like a small thing, but it's important in the resident's lives and in the volunteer's lives," she said.
Through it all, the group recognizes the ripple affects the pandemic is having on so many different lives, but hopes it can also have a ripple effect in helping however you can.
"If it gets people thinking about, maybe I should drop a plant on somebody's doorstep? You know, that elderly neighbor. Or maybe it will just trigger a little bit of a simpler thing to do," Moseley said.
"It's not about us, it's about who we're doing it for."
"The community response has just been phenomenal. We have well-exceeded what we are looking for. I don't want any more money."
Sara Moseley
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.