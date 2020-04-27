Tomah group gathers over 500 plant donations for seniors on May Day

The idea came to Moseley from childhood memories of placing a flower on a neighbor's doorstep, ringing the doorbell and running off as a surprise on May 1, or May Day, which is usually a celebration of the transition from spring to summer.

"For older folks, May Day probably had a lot more significance when they were kids or maybe when things were simpler," she said. "I always think of May Day as a rebirth."

Each plant is planted in a unique mug that was donated, with different artwork on it or from places like Boston or the Grand Canyon. The group hopes it can help residents forget the negative thoughts for a moment.

"Hopefully somebody's going to look at that and go, 'oh, Las Vegas!' And it's going to trigger a memory or a conversation, and somehow provide a little more stimuli as well," Moseley said.

But Moseley also knows firsthand the mental stress the residents in the homes are going through, after her dad spent two and a half years in a nursing home before he passed away.

"I cannot imagine having to be separated from a family member and not being able to talk to them except through a window, and I can't imagine the isolation some of these people feel," she said.