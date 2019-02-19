TOMAH -- The Tomah Haiti Mission Team is hosting the fourth annual Father/Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Tomah Middle School.
The event will include music from KC Entertainment, photo booth and special guest Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Elle Mark. Admission is $10 per father or male figure and free for each daughter age 2 to 18. RSVP to the Tomah Haiti Mission Team’s Facebook page is requested.
The Tomah Haiti Mission Team has served in Haiti since 2006, providing medical and dental assistance and assisting at Camp Mahanaim, a sports camp for Haitian youths.
