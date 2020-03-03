Tomah Haiti Mission Team to host Father/Daughter dance

The Tomah Haiti Mission Team will host its fifth annual father/daughter dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 7 at the Tomah Middle School gym, 612 Hollister Ave, Tomah.

Admission is $10 per dad or fatherly figure (such as an older brother, uncle or grandfather), and that dad can bring all his daughters on one ticket.

Music will be provided by KC Entertainment DJs, and flowers, photo booth and photographers will be available onsite. Tickets will be available at the door, but attendees are encouraged to join the Facebook event at the Tomah Haiti Mission Team's Facebook page.

For more information about the Father/Daughter Dance or the team’s work, please check out the team’s Facebook page or call 608-343-7039.

