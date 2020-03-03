You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah Haiti Mission Team to host Father/Daughter dance
0 comments

Tomah Haiti Mission Team to host Father/Daughter dance

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah Haiti Mission Team will host its fifth annual father/daughter dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 7 at the Tomah Middle School gym, 612 Hollister Ave, Tomah.

Admission is $10 per dad or fatherly figure (such as an older brother, uncle or grandfather), and that dad can bring all his daughters on one ticket.

Music will be provided by KC Entertainment DJs, and flowers, photo booth and photographers will be available onsite. Tickets will be available at the door, but attendees are encouraged to join the Facebook event at the Tomah Haiti Mission Team's Facebook page.

For more information about the Father/Daughter Dance or the team’s work, please check out the team’s Facebook page or call 608-343-7039.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News