Area residents are invited to discover new and expanded health care services during an open house of the recently constructed Gundersen Tomah Clinic and Tomah Health from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, at 505 and 501 Gopher Drive, respectively.
The two hospitals will share a 40-acre campus and feature nutrition, eye, behavioral health, orthodontics, oral surgery, renal dialysis, a Comprehensive Cancer Center, emergency and urgent care, Women's Health, occupational therapy, in-house pharmacies and other specialized services.
The Gundersen facility opened Aug. 26 at 77,000 square feet, up from the former medical clinic at 25,000 square feet. The new Tomah Health facility will be a 25-bed critical access facility of 140,000 square feet and will open Oct. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.