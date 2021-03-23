 Skip to main content
Tomah Health and Versiti to host two-day blood drive
Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center will hold a two-day blood drive to replenish supplies from noon to 5 p.m. March 24-25 at Tomah's Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

Donors are encouraged to register for a donation time at tomahhealth.org. Blood Center officials remind the public that the donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with COVID-19, and the SARS CoV-2 antibody testing is still in effect on all donations.

Donors looking for more information regarding the antibody test can visit www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information#FAQs

