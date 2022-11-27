Tomah Health developed picture menu for Afghan guests

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That is exactly what Michelle Lindsay, Tomah Health nutrition services director and registered dietitian, thought when she developed a four-page illustrated picture menu to help Afghan guests who received care at Tomah Health.

Hundreds of Afghan guests received care at Tomah Health earlier this year as part of "Task Force McCoy," which oversaw temporary housing and support services for approximately 12,600 relocated Afghans at the nearby Fort McCoy military reservation.

Lindsay, along with assistance from the hospital’s marketing department, came up with the illustrated menu to assist Afghans who ordered hospital cafeteria food during their hospital stay.

“The room service menu helped to eliminate the potential for culturally inappropriate meals beings served to this special population, to help nursing staff assist patients with meals in a culturally sensitive way and to increase oral intake to reduce hospital acquired malnutrition,” said Lindsay.

She said the nutrition services staff also developed recipes and food items that extended a welcome to the guests. “This was a labor of love that created some challenges, but the end result was truly a way for us to make them get a taste of home,” Lindsay added.

Some of the food items included walnut soup (letee), a traditional post-partum soup; Afghan kidney bean curry (lubya); qabili palau, an aromatic rice dish that's the Afghan national dish; naan; basmati rice; and some culturally appropriate snacks.

The nutrition service project was shared with Department of Homeland Security Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pritesh Gandhi during a round table discussion Sept. 23 hosted by Tomah Health. Gandhi praised local health care staff for “bending over backward” to provide care to the Afghan guests.

The menu project was highlighted in a recent report released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, showcasing the many ways hospitals give back to the communities they serve.

“As vital members of the communities we serve, the release of this important report underscores that the services provided by Wisconsin hospitals don’t stop at simply patient care,” said WHA president and CEO Eric Borgerding. “The 2022 Community Benefit Report offers an important reminder that hospitals continue to be there for people when no one else is. Even when a service loses money or generates no revenue at all, or when hospitals lose hundreds of millions of dollars taking care of Medicaid patients, the uninsured and those no one else will help. Wisconsin hospitals and health systems consistently step up to the plate and offer crucial services in their communities every minute of every hour of every day."

The benefits report found that Wisconsin’s nonprofit hospitals collectively provided nearly $2 billion in community benefits in fiscal year 2021. The report also highlighted individual hospital stories related to charity care, workforce, COVID-19 efforts, health equity and hospital-supported initiatives. The entire report as well as an interactive map featuring community benefit stories organized by region and hospital name is available online at www.wha.org/communitybenefits.