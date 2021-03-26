Tomah Health donates $1,500 to two local nonprofits for Doctor's Day

Tomah Health is honoring its physicians on National Doctor's Day with $1,500 in donations to area nonprofits.

For Doctor's Day on March 30, Tomah Health and hospital providers made a $1,000 donation to the St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County, and $500 was given to Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah.

“It’s important for the hospital to have a good rapport with community efforts to help those that are less fortunate,” says Tomah Health's Dr. John Robertson, III. “I think it is important for us to show that support and keep our community healthy.”

Tomah Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry executive director Doug Staller says the $500 donation will help cover operating expenses at the organization, which serves around 300 families a month.

At St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County, which recently reopened during a three-month suspension of inpatient services due to COVID, medical advisor Dr. Michael Sanders says the funds will "help to provide healthcare and pharmaceutical care for patients in our area who fall through the cracks and don’t meet criteria for help otherwise.”

"We greatly appreciate the assistance," Sanders says. "It’s through private donations like these that we are able to do what we do.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

