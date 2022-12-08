Tomah Health Hospice program makes wish come true

Charles Hanson says the care he receives from Tomah Health Hospice Touce/Life Choices Palliative Care is greatly appreciated.

“They do such wonderful stuff. It’s 100-trillion percent,” the Wonewoc resident said of the care he has received since September.

The hospice team fulfilled a dream of Charles’ when hospice chaplin Shane Haynes officiated at the marriage of Charles and his longtime sweetheart Diann Gallagher in the couple’s home Nov. 30.

“She’s such a good woman. I’ve known her for over 35 years,” said Charles.

“Hospice Touch goes out of our way to make sure patient’s goals at end of life are competed,” said Haynes of the marriage request.

Hospice/Palliative Care Director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN, said the service was an example of how her staff goes “above and beyond” to help patients.

“We often ask patients, ‘What are your goals?’ and folks sometimes struggle with that,” Stalsberg said. “Our staff goes beyond that to ask ‘What is most important to you?’ And in this case, Charles wanted to officially marry his longtime sweetheart, and our staff made that happen.”

Stalsberg said the private ceremony was meaningful in so many ways.

“For our staff, they were so proud to get this accomplished,” he said. “They felt so heart-warmed to know what was important to this patient and to make it happen.”

Charles admits his life has been changed, not only with his wedding, but more importantly with his relationship with Hospice.

“If it wouldn’t be for Hospice, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.