Tomah Health lifts more visitor restrictions

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline, Tomah Health is allowing visitors to use the hospital’s third floor beginning Monday, July 11.

Hospital chief nursing officer and incident commander Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, said access will be allowed to the third floor, which houses the hospital’s cafeteria, along with various administrative offices, human resources and Sleep Center.

She said only two visitors at a time are allowed in all departments and must be screened and remain masked except when eating or drinking. Myhre said hospital officials appreciate the public and Tomah Health staff for continuing to follow restrictions, which have helped to curb COVID-19 spread.

Last week, Tomah Health lifted its age requirement for visitors allowing two visitors of any age to visit the hospital, its Warrens Clinic and Hospice/Palliative Care facility also in Tomah.