Tomah Health meets safety challenges during COVID-19

Tomah Health quality director Shelly Egstad knows how hard it has been for hospital staff to advance quality initiatives and standards over the past year.

“The resiliency of our front line staff in advancing quality and safety is a testament to those who work at Tomah Health,” Egstad said. “Quality and patient safety can sometimes go by the wayside in stressful situations; however, our staff continually battled throughout this pandemic to win the war.”

Egstad made the comment in light of the release of the Wisconsin Hospital Association 2020 Quality Report June 9.

The report underscores the high standard of care of the state’s hospitals even as they prepared for and responded to unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wisconsin hospitals and health systems have long been pioneers in quality measurement and reporting,” WHA president and CEO Eric Borgerding said. “We can all take comfort knowing that the hospitals operating in our communities here in Wisconsin are among the nation’s leaders when it comes to quality and patient safety standards.”