Tomah Health offers Robotic-Arm Assisted Mako SmartRobotics™ for knee, hip replacements

Tomah Health is now offering innovative robotic technology that allows surgeons to personalize knee and hip procedures using the Mako SmartRobotics™.

Tomah Health Surgical and Endoscopy Services Director Bridget Burbach BSN, RN, RNFA, CNOR, said the advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way replacements are performed. “We are proud to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” Burbach said.

She said Stryker’s Mako System is the first and only SmartRobotics™ System that can be used across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements. “Our new offering of the SmartRobotics™ System is a key demonstration of our ongoing commitment to provide the community with outstanding health care,” Burbach said. “We are delighted to be at the forefront of innovative robotic technology here at Tomah Health.”

She added that the Mako SmartRobotics™ combines three key components, 3D CT-based planning, AccuStopTM haptic technology and insightful data analytics, into one platform that has shown better outcomes for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.

“Mako’s 3D CT allows surgeons to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room,” explained Burbach. She said during surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. Burbach said Mako SmartRobotics™ allows surgeons to know more and cut less. “It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology.”

Burbach said Gundersen Health System orthopedic surgeon Aaron Butler, M.D. is certified to use the equipment and performed the hospital’s first robotic-assisted knee replacement at Tomah Health Feb. 14. “While historic, our first case was a great opportunity to prove the benefits of the procedure for our patient and staff. We look forward to additional total knee procedures before offering total hip replacements in the near future,” Burbach said.

“Mako has changed the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by enabling surgeons to provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” Burbach said. “We could not be happier to have this transformative technology as part our joint replacement service line.”

