Tomah Health relaxes visitor restrictions

Due to a decline in COVID-19 cases throughout the area, Tomah Health is changing its visitor restrictions.

Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, said two visitors will now be allowed per 24 hours in the hospital’s Acute Care, Women’s Health, Emergency, Urgent Care and Surgical Services departments. Myhre said no visitor under the age of 18 will be permitted except for end-of-life or special circumstances.

In January the hospital limited visitors to just one person.

“We are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases that now allows for additional visitors,” Myhre said.

She said all visitors will still be screened at hospital entrances and must wear a medical-grade mask at all times.

“COVID has not ended. Our masking and continued restrictions are necessary to best protect our patients, visitors and staff,” Myhre said.

Beginning March 1, Tomah Health reopened its Urgent Care facility, which will see patients Monday through Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

