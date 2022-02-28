 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tomah Health relaxes visitor restrictions

  • 0

Due to a decline in COVID-19 cases throughout the area, Tomah Health is changing its visitor restrictions.

Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, said two visitors will now be allowed per 24 hours in the hospital’s Acute Care, Women’s Health, Emergency, Urgent Care and Surgical Services departments. Myhre said no visitor under the age of 18 will be permitted except for end-of-life or special circumstances.

In January the hospital limited visitors to just one person.

“We are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases that now allows for additional visitors,” Myhre said.

She said all visitors will still be screened at hospital entrances and must  wear a medical-grade mask at all times.

“COVID has not ended. Our masking and continued restrictions are necessary to best protect our patients, visitors and staff,” Myhre said.

Beginning March 1, Tomah Health reopened its Urgent Care facility, which will see patients Monday through Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People are also reading…

COLLECTION: Winona residents sound off about mask mandate & council vote

Winona residents have been sounding off about the mask mandate and whether city council should have rejected it. Here are letters we have published so far along with our coverage of the mandate and rejection. 

Letters

Ellen Ott Gundersen: Disgusted with council decision

  • 0

I would like to express my disappointment and disgust over the city council overturning the city wide mask mandate. There is absolutely no inh…

Letters

Reggie McLeod: Without mask mandate, we must take care of one another

  • 0

For the last few weeks the Covid-19 infection rate in Winona County has been higher than nearby counties. Thanks to the recklessness of four W…

Letters

Mike Kennedy: Why not in Winona?

  • 0

The height of hypocrisy is having a public meeting to make an informed decision on a current public health concern, then ignoring the research…

Letters

Dick Smith: Thumbs down to council members for voting down mask mandate

  • 0

My compliments to Mayor Sherman for his gutsy mask mandate attempt. Nice try!

Letters

Colette Hyman: Mask mandate was in best interest of Winonans

  • 0

Thank you, Mayor Sherman, and Councilwomen Eyden and Moeller, for putting people before profits and data before dollars when voting to support…

Letters

Dr. Ann Rethlefsen: Disappointing vote by Winona Council

  • 0

What a disappointing vote by the Council, which denies us a greater protection against the Delta variant.

Letters

Barbara Burchill: Wear a face mask to protect others

  • 0

A letter in the Winona Daily News on Saturday, August 28, has the author citing the April 21, 2020, issue of the Journal of American Medical A…

City of Winona mask mandate canceled by council
The Courier
top story

City of Winona mask mandate canceled by council

  • Rachel Mergen
  • Updated
  • 0

The Winona City Council decided Friday morning to rescind the mask mandate that was put in place by Mayor Scott Sherman Wednesday and enacted …

New city-wide mask mandate for Winona starts Thursday
Local
breaking alert top story

New city-wide mask mandate for Winona starts Thursday

  • Rachel Mergen
  • 0

Masks are now required while indoors in public spaces in the city of Winona.

Winona mayor: Personal level precautions needed to prevent more COVID-19-related mandates
Local
alert top story

Winona mayor: Personal level precautions needed to prevent more COVID-19-related mandates

  • Rachel Mergen
  • 0

Winona mayor Scott Sherman wants to remind people the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinations — or else mandates may come back in…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How these very important animals are helping clean the ocean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News