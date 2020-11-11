Tomah Health restricts visitors

Tomah Health began restricting visitors Wednesday as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the area.
Hospital chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, RN, MSN, said that no visitors would be allowed in the hospital’s emergency and urgent care departments, as well as infusion services, surgical department and Warrens Clinic for at least the next two weeks.
“The restriction of visitors allows us to focus on the patients that we care for and decreases the amount of supplies, including personal protective equipment that we use,” Myhre said. “We need to scale back on the number of people in our facilities.”
She said one visitor over 18 years of age would still be allowed in the acute care department or inpatient area of the hospital during a 24-hour period, for obstetric patients having an OB ultrasound and at the hospital’s Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facility at 601 Straw St. in Tomah. She said exceptions to the no-visitor policy may be granted on a case-by-case basis, including end-of-life care and other specific circumstances.
Myhre said visitor restrictions are determined by the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds, amount of supplies needed to operate on a daily basis and cases of COVID-19 in the area.
“We have said for a while that we knew that COVID would not be one big event but rather waves of activity. We felt about a week ago that we were starting to have an upswing of activity and noted that the activity has gone up,” Myhre said.
She said the continued safety of patients, staff and communities remains the primary focus during this pandemic.
“We understand that restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families and our staff but truly appreciate all the cooperation, which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care," Myhre said.
