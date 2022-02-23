Tomah Health to reopen Urgent Care

Tomah Health plans to reopen its Urgent Care facility beginning March 1. Emergency Services Director Suzanne Downing said a decline in patient volume in the hospital’s emergency department is allowing for the Urgent Care opening.

“We seem to be through the latest wave of COVID, and the department is in a position to offer the service again,” Downing said. “It’s important for the community to have access to quality health care, so we feel this enables more community members to seek care with us when they need it. We are very excited to be able to reopen.”

Urgent Care at Tomah Health was suspended Jan. 1 due to extremely high patient demand caused, in part, to large numbers of COVID patient visits. At the time, the hospital’s emergency department was seeing more than 90 patients a day.

“Things have settled down somewhat,” Downing said. “We are still seeing above-average numbers for this time of the year; however, we are now in a place where we can accommodate those patients.”

Downing said Urgent Care will be available Monday through Friday from 5-9 p.m., plus Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are pleased again to be able to offer weekend and evening hours,” Downing said. “After-school hours and weekend hours are very important.”

She said Urgent Care is provided to patients with non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

“Our staff has done a remarkable job of being flexible and accommodating and has really taken their safety and the community’s safety to heart,” she said. “We have increased our personal protective equipment requirements, which does add another layer of complexity to the care that we provide to our patients.”

Downing added that patients with minor injuries or illnesses can also be seen at the hospital’s Warrens Clinic, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients can schedule an appointment by contacting the Warrens Clinic at 608-377-8792.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.