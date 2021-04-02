 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health updates visitors restrictions
0 comments

Tomah Health updates visitors restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}
Tomah Health

The Tomah Health facility looking north from Gopher Drive.

 Steve Rundio

Tomah Health has changed some visitor restrictions due to a decline in area COVID-19 cases.

Two support persons, 18 years and older, are now allowed in the hospital’s Acute Care Department, Women’s Health Department and for obstetrics patients having an OB ultrasound during a 24-hour period.

Two visitors are also allowed at the organization’s Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care facilities at 601 Straw St. in Tomah.

Only one visitor, 18 years and older, is allowed in the hospital’s Emergency and Urgent Care Departments, infusion services and surgical department and at the Warrens Clinic, 101 Unity Dr., Warrens.

No visitors are allowed for outpatient visits, including the specialty clinic, rehabilitation services (physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy) and imaging services.

Additional COVID-19 information, is available at tomahhealth.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden credits American people for jobs numbers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News