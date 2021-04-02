Tomah Health updates visitors restrictions

Tomah Health has changed some visitor restrictions due to a decline in area COVID-19 cases.
Two support persons, 18 years and older, are now allowed in the hospital’s Acute Care Department, Women’s Health Department and for obstetrics patients having an OB ultrasound during a 24-hour period.
Two visitors are also allowed at the organization’s Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care facilities at 601 Straw St. in Tomah.
Only one visitor, 18 years and older, is allowed in the hospital’s Emergency and Urgent Care Departments, infusion services and surgical department and at the Warrens Clinic, 101 Unity Dr., Warrens.
No visitors are allowed for outpatient visits, including the specialty clinic, rehabilitation services (physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy) and imaging services.
Additional COVID-19 information, is available at tomahhealth.org.
